Elizabeth Stafford "Bunny" Johnston, 94, of Pearisburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Johnston was born on February 5, 1926, in Narrows, Va., a daughter of the late Irvin Johnston Stafford and Anna McGinley Johnston. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hurley Caudill Johnston. Mrs. Johnston was a 1942 graduate of Eggleston High School and a 1945 graduate of Berea College. She was a retired teacher at Macy McClaugherty Elementrey School with forty years of service. As per Mrs. Johnston's wishes, there will be no service. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.

