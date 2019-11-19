JOHNSON Willis P. November 18, 2019 Willis P. (Petey) Johnson, 91, of Wytheville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Willis P. Sr. & Mary Ruth Umberger Williams Johnson and was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He was the Golf Professional/ General Manager of Wytheville Golf Club retiring after more than 40 years of service. Petey was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Johnson; brother-in-law, Roger Sharp; sister, Clara Whitt; step-father, Arthur Burton Williams. Petey is survived by his wife, Beatrice "Bea" Sharp Johnson of Wytheville; sister-in-law, Brenda M. Sharp of Chadds Ford, Pa.; nieces, Ronda & Edmond Meyer, Mt. Pleasant, S.C, Rochelle & Michael O'Day, of Pittsburg, Pa.; nephews, Roger Sharp Jr. & Monique of Kennett, Pa., Ryan Sharp & Kelly of Kennett, Pa.; great nieces, Morgan & Alana Meyer, Caroline O'Day; great nephews, Erik Meyer & Corinne and their daughter, Vivian, Roger Louis Sharp, Louis Joseph Sharp, Brendan Sharp, R.S. Sharp. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church conducted by the Pastor Lon Tobin, with interment to follow in the West End Cemetery. American Legion Post #9 will conduct Military Graveside Rites. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 330 Church St. Wytheville, Va. 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.