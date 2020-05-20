February 25, 1929 May 14, 2020 Thelma Johnson, 91, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1929, in Chicago, Ill. to the late Sam and Nazarine Long Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Johnson and sister, Mary Elizabeth Johnson. Those left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Keith Johnson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Johnson; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

