September 1, 1943 April 12, 2020 On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Jack Buckland Johnson Sr., of Roanoke, Va., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 76. Jack was born on September 1, 1943 in Radford, Va., to the late Albert Sidney and Olivia Johnson. He was a graduate of Radford High School and Virginia Tech and had careers in teaching at Pulaski County and Radford High Schools and a long career in banking in the New River Valley. Jack's greatest passion was coaching and mentoring youth where he worked to instill good character and a strong work ethic. He was a member of New Dublin Presbyterian Church where he looked forward to attending each Sunday. Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Sandra Stevens Johnson; his three children, Jack B. Johnson Jr. (Anne) of Lexington, Va., Catherine J. Bush (Arthur) of Roanoke, Va., and David S. Johnson (Ethan) of Washington, D.C.; and his four grandchildren, his greatest joy, Hannah Bush, Sam Bush, Jack Johnson III, and Emma Johnson. He is also survived by his brothers, James F. Johnson (MaryAnn) and Sidney S. Johnson (Barbara), and nieces and nephews. Jack is survived by numerous friends including Frank Herzog, Buk Lawrence, and Phillip Baker. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the special staff at Brookdale Memory Care who lovingly took care of "Coach" for the past year. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Dublin Presbyterian Church, 5331 New Dublin Church Road, Dublin, VA 24080 or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
