December 13, 1933 January 24, 2020 Clyde Elwood Johnson Sr., 86, of Bedford, died on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born in Bedford, Va. on December 13, 1933, a son of the late Charlie Payne and Elizabeth Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George Johnson, Kenneth Brown, Nelson "TT" Brown, Robert Brown; and a sister, Edith Williams. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, serving in the Korean conflict. Clyde is survived by his wife, Mary Campbell Johnson; his children, Linda Faye Johnson Swain, Clyde Elwood Johnson Jr. (Teresa), Chynia Renee Johnson, Dawn Yvette Marshall (James); grandchildren, Shirelle Johnson Claybaugh (Ethan), Amber Marshall Staten (Kyle), Erica Marshall, Christopher Marshall; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Johnson, Camden Johnson, Dallas Johnson, Avah Staten; sister, Lillie Mae Keene (George); niece, Georgette Boyer (Glen); and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
