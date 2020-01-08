December 15, 1943 January 2, 2020 Ruth Eleanor Fridley Johnson, 76, of New Castle, Virginia went to be with her husband, Ernie, and her Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her most. The 14th chapter of John was read, a hymn was sung, and a prayer was offered by her brother, Allen. Ruth was born in Alleghany County, Virginia, on December 15, 1943. She was a graduate of Dunlap High School and Kentucky Christian College. She retired from Carter Bank & Trust. Ruth was a very selfless woman with a generous heart. She was a devoted Christian woman who will be missed by her church and community. Ruth devoted 13 years to the youth at the New Castle Christian Church by coaching Bible Bowl teams. During her time as coach, her teams won 11 championships. That does not include the many tournaments in which her teams participated, contributing a total of 63 trophies to the church. She will be forever remembered as a cherished coach to all who were lucky enough to be on her teams. She touched so many lives by her example. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ernie; father, John Fridley; mother, Eleanor Wickline Fridley; brother, Paul Fridley; brothers-in-law, Tom Kelley, Terry Simpson, and Jay Johnson. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Wade (Sheila) Johnson and John "Bucky" (Melinda) Johnson; daughter, Amanda (Duane) Wente; grandchildren, Jasmin, Rachel, Virginia, Will, and Isaiah; great-granddaughters, Zaylin and Abigail; brothers, Ledford, Allen (Billie), Calvin (Phyllis), Delbert (Susan), and Michael (Emily) Fridley; sisters, Rebekah "Becky" Kelley and Elizabeth "Libby" Simpson; along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the New Castle Christian Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the service conducted by her beloved nephew, John Kelley, following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate generously to the Chestnut Grove Church College Scholarship fund at P.O. Box 272, New Castle, Virginia, 24127. "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:28-31.
Service information
11:00AM
282 Salem Ave
New Castle, VA 24127
