JOHNSON Richard Michael October 1, 2019 Richard Michael Johnson, 61, of Blacksburg, Va., died, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Lewis Johnson; aunt, Helen Mills, ex-in-laws, Ray and Ruby Fisher; ex-wife, Rose Guthrie; stepson, Brandon Guthrie. He retired after 40 years at Federal Mogul. He was also employed for 30 years in the Virginia Tech Athletic Department. He is survived by his mother, Virginia (Priss) Johnson; sons and daughter-in-law, Cameron Johnson and fiance, Kimberly Booth, Charles Estes and wife, Heather McIntosh; grandchildren, Jaxen Emilio and Vincent Lewis Johnson; special longtime friends, Billy Rutledge, Richard Carroll, Mike Brown, Tommy Leighton, Bob Hopkins, Linda and Billy Turman. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at New Hope Church of God with Pastor T. Michael Bond officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening, October 6, 2019 prior to the service at the church.

