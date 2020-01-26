August 3, 1951 January 20, 2020 Rhonda C. Johnson, 68, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1951, to the late Charlie L. Coles Sr. and Mary Alice Coles. She enjoyed a career at Norfolk Southern Railway and had a strong passion for volunteer work and community service. Rhonda was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald L. Johnson. Rhonda is survived by her two sons, Shakir and Shawn Johnson; one sister, Martha Ann (James) Bishop; one brother, Charlie (Della)Coles Jr.; two aunts, Ann (Percy) Johnson and Julia Mills; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call for viewing on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis and viewing will resume at 5 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, Salem, Va. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 pm at the church. A funeral service celebrating Rhonda's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Johnson, Rhonda C.
Service information
Jan 30
Celebration of Life
Thursday, January 30, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
201 South Market Street
Salem, VA 24153
201 South Market Street
Salem, VA 24153
