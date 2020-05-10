May 3, 2020 The world is less joyous, but Heaven is enriched by the passing of Randall "Keith" Johnson of Troutville, Virginia, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 63 years old. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Arddie Johnson and a nephew, Donnie Guill. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Fred Hammett of Troutville; nieces, Rhonda Eckert and Robin (Doug) Guentter of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, Wendy Larivee of Portland, Oregon; many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and hundreds of friends and acquaintances. Keith overcame some obstacles to live a full life. His gaiety caused those around him to be similarly cheerful. He loved his "Sissy" and the family dog, Princess. Keith enjoyed music, especially gospel, and delighted in singing along with the band at Bellacino's where the members of the gospel group graciously invited him to accompany them on "Long Black Train." He attended many concerts and usually sang along as he knew the words to probably 10,000 songs. Keith spent many years at the Goodwill Sheltered Workshop where he made many friends. He was proud when he cashed his paycheck, usually buying a cold drink and a whoopie pie. The staff at "A Shining Light" provided Keith with comfort and excellent care in his declining months. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at a future time, details of which will be published in this newspaper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials to Keith be made to "A Shining Light," 670 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA 24083. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bracing for changes in 2020-21 school year, Roanoke County School Board reviews back to school plan, revised budget
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Northam: Restrictions could be eased next week
-
Editorial: Why must Southwest Virginia wait on the rest of the state?
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.