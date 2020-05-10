May 3, 2020 The world is less joyous, but Heaven is enriched by the passing of Randall "Keith" Johnson of Troutville, Virginia, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 63 years old. Keith was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Arddie Johnson and a nephew, Donnie Guill. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Fred Hammett of Troutville; nieces, Rhonda Eckert and Robin (Doug) Guentter of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, Wendy Larivee of Portland, Oregon; many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and hundreds of friends and acquaintances. Keith overcame some obstacles to live a full life. His gaiety caused those around him to be similarly cheerful. He loved his "Sissy" and the family dog, Princess. Keith enjoyed music, especially gospel, and delighted in singing along with the band at Bellacino's where the members of the gospel group graciously invited him to accompany them on "Long Black Train." He attended many concerts and usually sang along as he knew the words to probably 10,000 songs. Keith spent many years at the Goodwill Sheltered Workshop where he made many friends. He was proud when he cashed his paycheck, usually buying a cold drink and a whoopie pie. The staff at "A Shining Light" provided Keith with comfort and excellent care in his declining months. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at a future time, details of which will be published in this newspaper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials to Keith be made to "A Shining Light," 670 Roanoke Road, Daleville, VA 24083. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

