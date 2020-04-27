April 24, 2020 Margaret Haga Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully after a lengthy time under hospice care, Friday, April 24, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at www.goodsamaritanhospice.org/donate or for the Sanctuary Refurbishment Fund at Marion Baptist Church, 1258 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories or offer condolences for Margaret Haga Johnson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Margaret's family has been entrusted to Seaver Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.

