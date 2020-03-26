May 29, 1978 March 20, 2020 In loving memory of Lisa Marie Johnson, 41, of Roanoke, Va., mother, daughter, sister and friend, who passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She is survived by her three boys, Caleb Pero, Connor Pero and Collin Pero; her father, Patrick B. Johnson; stepmother, Shae Angel-Johnson; brother, Steven R. Johnson; sister-in-law, Amy Spangler Johnson; mother, Kathleen Paananen; aunts, Lyndall Hoback, Tina Johnson and Jenny Hosaka; nieces, Broole Cuddy, Kaylin Young, and Laika Johnson; nephew, Chase Cuddy; cousins, Michelle Hubble, William Quirk and Vanessa Hosaka Granger; stepsisters, Emily Rich and Ava Rich; and extended family, Lori Mazi and Jesse Pero. Lisa was beautiful, kind, loving and strong. She will always be in our hearts and will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege to know and love her. A remembrance celebration will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

