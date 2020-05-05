May 3, 2020 Linda Woolwine Johnson, 68, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was a fantastic wife and mother. Lynda is survived by her husband, Larry Ray Johnson; daughter, Ashley Moore and husband, Eric; granddaughters, Natalie and Hannah; brother, Jon Woolwine and wife, Kathy; and sister, Leslie Henley and husband, Ritchie. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

