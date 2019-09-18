JOHNSON Leroy Leon September 10, 2019 Leroy Leon Johnson, 93, of Vinton, Va., passed away September 10, 2019. He was born to the late Johnny Lee and Ruth Johnson. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Noon at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

