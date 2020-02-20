February 17, 2020 James L. "Gates" Johnson, 75, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of James Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.