Johnson James L. February 17, 2020 Mr. James Leonard Johnson "Gates", 75, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Mr. Johnson was an employee of Trailways Bus Company for many years and enjoyed meeting people. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Antwyne (Lisa) Johnson, Orlando (Kimberly) Johnson, DeWayne Johnson, Kenya Johnson and Reginald (Karen) Johnson; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary V. Burch of Roanoke; two brothers, Richard (Brenda) Johnson of Mitchellville, Md., and David (Kay) Johnson of Roanoke; a devoted niece, Veronica Stephens; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. The funeral service honoring his life was held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home. The interment will be held in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

