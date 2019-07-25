JOHNSON, Henry Haynes July 11, 2019 Henry Haynes Johnson, 67, died peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home in Willis, Va., surrounded by loved ones. His greatest passions were his German Shepherd Dogs and his finely honed photography. Henry provided a "forever home" to German Shepherds in need. Adopted from rescue shelters, he would rehabilitate them in a loving space. They shared a special bond. He loved seeking out wildlife friends for photographs. Humming birds were a favorite. He enjoyed driving the track at Virginia International Raceway. During his youth, Henry was active in sailing and gliding. He was a Software Engineering Manager at Valcom, in Roanoke, where he worked for over 33 years. Henry's loss is shared by his significant other of 21 years, Gayle Rolfe, of Willis, Va.; his son, Evan Johnson of Marietta, Ga.; three brothers, Kent Johnson and his wife Gile Beye of Cambridge, Mass., Shepard Johnson of Andover, Mass., and Haynes N. Johnson, Jr. of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and nieces, Julia Fields and her husband Ryan Fields of Monterey, Calif., Josephine Johnson of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Abigail Johnson of Andover, Mass. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henrietta Stanfield Dunn Johnson and Haynes Norton Johnson of North Andover, Mass., and his four legged children. Friends are welcome to attend a lunch of remembrance at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The Patrick Henry Ballroom in Roanoke, Va.

