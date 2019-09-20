September 17, 2019 Helen McKay Johnson of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019, in Salem, Va., at the age of 91. She was born on November 28, 1927, in Hudson, N.Y., to Hugh and Elizabeth McKay and grew up in Mystic, Conn. Helen graduated from University of Rochester with a bachelor's degree in English. She married Morgan Johnson in 1950 and the family moved to Southern California in 1962. Helen relocated to Roanoke in 2002. She is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Kathy McCurdy) of Claremont, Ga., Bradley of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Doug (Linda) Johnson of Roanoke, Va. Helen also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jenny, Doug (Devyn Bullock), Max, Emily, Carly, and Lexie, and Rebekah Johnson; and her two great-grandchildren, Avery and Nathaniel Johnson. A memorial service will take place in Mystic, Conn., at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

