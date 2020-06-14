July 31, 1948 - June 11, 2020 Glenda Sue "Susie" Johnson of Thaxton, Va., was born on July 31, 1948 and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Toni (Claudine) Johnson and a brother, Mac 'Mickey" Johnson. Susie is survived by her brother, Pete Johnson Jr.; three nieces; one nephew; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and many cousins. She graduated from William Fleming High School, Shenandoah Conservatory of Music and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Susie has been a Christian since she was eight years old and a member of First Baptist Church in Roanoke (with the exception of five years) since 1973. She taught in Roanoke County Schools for six years. Susie had various jobs and retired after 20 years with Appalachian Power. Susie was very involved with the music ministry, taught Sunday School and missions and camp ministries. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Road, Roanoke, VA 24012 with Pastor Jay Dove officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering Fund, c/o First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2799, Roanoke, VA 24001 or to The Rescue Mission, 402 4th Street, SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases rise, disproportionately affect Hispanic residents
-
Anti-racist resolution prompts spirited Montgomery County School Board debate
-
Pandemic drives 2 Roanoke transportation companies to suspend operations
-
Christiansburg man arrested after overnight standoff
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.