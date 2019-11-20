August 8, 1974 November 15, 2019 Erik D. Johnson, 45, of Salem, Va., died Friday evening, November 15, 2019, after a long battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Emily both of the home; his parents, Tom and Carolyn Johnson of Annandale Va.; his brother, Patrick Johnson of Christiansburg, Va.; and his sister, Suzanne Johnson of Johannesburg, South Africa, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Erik was born in Heidelberg, Germany, and has also lived in Mexico and Libera. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech. Erik completed a graduate certificate at Michigan State. Erik was a dedicated member of the Roanoke Police Department for 21 years where he attained the rank of Sergeant. He was a United States Marine reservist for 8 years. Erik then became an Army National Guard NCO and was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. During this deployment, Sergeant Johnson was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. Erik was an avid long-distance bicyclist. He was also an avid hockey player, hunter and fishermen. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Roanoke, 321 Marshall Ave. SW, Roanoke, Va. 24016, with Rev. Janet Chisom officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Shield Chaplaincy, www.shieldchap.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
