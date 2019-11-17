JOHNSON Erik D. November 15, 2019 Erik D. Johnson, 45, of Salem, Va, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. (540)389-5441.

