JOHNSON Eloise W. August 26, 2019 Eloise W. Johnson, 89, of Calif., formerly of Lexington, Va., passed peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lexington, family visitation at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

