June 17, 2020 Edna Elizabeth "Dolly" Johnson, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell and her grandson, Brent. Edna is survived by her daughter, Gloria Moore; son, Russell (Chris) Johnson; grandchildren, Nelson (Wendy) Blankenship, Michael (Marisa) Blankenship, Erica (Bryan) Foote, and Jennifer (Tim) Nininiger; great-grandchildren, Shayne (Alina) Blankenship, Tyler Blankenship, Gage Barber, Tori, Tanner and Taylor Nininiger, Michael Johnson, Madison and Mason Blankenship; and great-great-grandson, Jackson Blankenship. She was a founding member of St. Philip Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the staffs of the Oaks Nursing Home at Richfield and to Good Samaritan Hospice. The family will greet friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday June 19, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service will be held at St. Philip Lutheran Church at a later date. Graveside Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church, 8115 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

