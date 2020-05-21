March 5, 1951 May 17, 2020 Danny Wade (Butch) Johnson, age 69, died suddenly at his home in Salem, Va. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Butch was born on Monday, March 5, 1951, in Richlands, Va. He accepted Christ as his Savior as a young adult. He was a faithful member of Fellowship Community Church and served for many years at Ridgewood Baptist Church. Butch worked 30 years for the Kroger Distribution Center. He then worked several years for the City of Salem Water & Sewer Department. Being a man who liked to stay busy, he was currently working at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. He loved all things outdoors - hunting, fishing, golf, and being involved in his grandsons' activities. One could always find him on the sidelines watching them with pride. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret Johnson; and his brothers, Raymond and Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Christian Johnson; daughters, Tracy Bandy (Todd) and Erica Stephens (Matthew); four grandsons, Nate, Samuel, Johnson, and Josiah; sisters, Sarah Sluss, Wanda Wade, Linda Whitt (Herman), and Betty Lane; a brother, Kenneth Johnson (Sarah); and beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va. with Pastor Ken Nienke and Pastor Roy Kanode officiating. While only family members may physically attend, friends may view the live broadcast on Butch's memorial by visiting the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Butch's memory to the Student Ministry of Fellowship Community Church located at 1226 Red Lane Ext. in Salem, Va. 24153. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
