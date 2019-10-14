JESSUP Minnie H. October 6, 2019 Minnie H. Jessup, 89, of Meadows of Dan, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Mrs. Jessup was born in Hillsville, Va. to the late Willie E. and Carrie Bolen Harryman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Barnard Jessup and siblings, Thomas A. Harryman, Anna Mae Burton, Charlie L. Harryman, Alyene White, and Cecil A. Harryman. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and John Howard and grandson and spouse, Brian and Alena Howard. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Reed Island Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Roland McCraw and the Rev. Barry Clement officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, Pa. 17407 with a reference of "In Memory of Minnie Jessup" in the memo line. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnamdmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

