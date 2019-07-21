JENNINGS Justin Elijah Thomas July 17, 2019 Justin Elijah Thomas Jennings, 31, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

