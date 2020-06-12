SUGAR GROVE, Va. Grover Cullen "G.C." Jennings, age 81, passed away on June 8, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Jennings Family, www.bradleysfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Grover Jennings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.