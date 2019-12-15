December 12, 2019 Garland Bruce Jennings, 81, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Lee Jennings; his parents, and eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by a son, Leonard Linkenoker; a daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Grose; grandchildren, Courtney, Brandy, Shanda, and Ellis; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Alex, Isiah, Isabella, Auria, Landon, and Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Boone officiating. Interment will follow at Mill Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com, 540-254-3000.

