November 5, 2019 Dennis Meredith Jennings, 76, of Moneta, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was from Pulaski County and lived in Bedford County. He graduated from VPI with an engineering degree and was Pastor of Mayflower Hills Baptist Church for over a decade. Dennis always made his family a top priority. He was predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Lillian Jennings, and a sister, Kay Waddell. Surviving family includes his wife of 58 years, Mildred Jennings; daughters, Sandy J. Gould and Dana J. Atkins; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis M. Jr. and Sherry N. Jennings; brother, Lloyd Jennings and wife, Connie; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Rev. Jeff Gardner officiating. Interment will follow in Mayflower Hills Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com

