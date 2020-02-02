January 30, 2020 Ernest Mosby Jennelle, age 93, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Pauline Linkous Jennelle; children, Jane Arey and Jonathan Jennelle; and son-in-law, Robert Arey. Grandchildren include Jennifer and Alexander Arey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Maude Jennelle; brother, Carl Jennelle; and sisters, Elizabeth Lutz, Annie Myers and Ethel Willis. Ernest was a veteran of the United States Navy, a Professor of Engineering at Virginia Tech, and retired from a career in environmental engineering. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, N.C. Formerly, he was a member of Blacksburg Christian Church. The family extends its love and appreciation to the caregivers of Sunrise Senior Living in Cary, N.C. and to caregiver Fran Meier. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va. Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
