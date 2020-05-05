December 10, 1943 May 3, 2020 Ralph Wayne Jenkins, 76, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, with his wife of 49 years by his side after a lengthy and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Friday, December 10, 1943, to the late Willie Winfred and Edith Mar Stone Jenkins. Ralph saw the world as a Russian radio intercept operator in the United States Air Force and lived in the UK and Germany, but Virginia was always the place he considered home. He was active in The Boy Scouts Association, earning such honors as the Order of the Arrow and Eagle Scout before becoming a scoutmaster to mentor others. He also coached both of his daughters and his future son-in-law in their youth bowling league while winning many bowling awards at the regional and state level himself. Ralph spent his working years as a manufacturing leader at General Electric where he retired from in 2008. He had many hobbies including solving all of the puzzles in the Sunday paper, but his favorite past time was baseball. He was a decades-long season ticket holder and a near-permanent fixture at the Salem Red Sox where he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Among his favorite baseball memories were road trips to see major league games with his youngest daughter and meeting one of his favorite players, Willie Mays. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Winfred Morton Jenkins Sr., and his infant twin brother. He is survived by his wife, Lois Marie Earley Jankins; daughters, Waynette Marie Jenkins Moore, and Kathy Sue Jenkins Taylor and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Brandon Michael Szymusiak and Elizabeth Marie Moore; sister, Connie Jenkins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S. and abroad. In light of current events, the family will have a private graveside service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tim Gearheart officiating. A celebration in honor of his life will be held at a later date for all who wish to attend. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
7 die as COVID-19 outbreak hits Roanoke nursing home
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Rocky Mount police chief on leave pending investigation
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055; department now counting tests, not people
-
Virginia Tech planning in-person fall classes, with 'caveats,' president says
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.