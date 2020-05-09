May 7, 2020 Janice Jenkins, age 91, of Wirtz, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Mrs. Jenkins was born in Paterson, New Jersey, and was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Lydia Dietiker; her husband, Charles Jenkins, who she was a loving wife to for 71 years; three sisters; and a great-grandchild, Aiden Crouch. Surviving are her children, Charlene Trovato and Pamela Hooper; grandchildren, Tara, Jamie, Sasha, Lindsay, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Skylar, Ava, Jacob, Camryn, Benjamin, Kylie, and Lane; and great great-grandchildren, Avery, Piper, and Saylor. Mrs. Jenkins has been a resident of Virginia for the past 16 years and was a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. Mrs. Jenkins was a homemaker and a dedicated wife and mother. She belonged to the Eastern Star, New Jersey Chapter. Private graveside services will be held at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, with Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.

