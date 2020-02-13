Davis George "Brownie" Jenkins, 87, of Greensboro, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was also known as the "Meat Man", "Boobie" and "Daddy B". A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Old Dominion Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

