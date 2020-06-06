January 25, 1947 June 2, 2020 Gail W. Jasper, 75, died as he lived, putting the final polishing touches on his car. He was born in Sayre, Oklahoma, on January 25, 1945, while his father was stationed there in the Navy during World War II. He grew up in Gary and Thorpe, West Virginia, graduated from Fork Union Military Academy, earned his business degree from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, then served for seven years in the United States Army. During his two years in Germany, he met and married his wife, Pat, and went on to serve 13 months in Vietnam as commander of a truck company convoying goods and materials to fire bases daily. When we came home to his family home in Buchanan, Virginia, he managed the Truckstops of America at exit 150 for 25 years, worked as a cashier for the Bank of Fincastle for 10 years, and was a member of the VFW Post 1841 in Daleville. Gail loved his model trains and showing them to the local kids in the no matter what their age. He was also a member of the Model Train Collectors Club. He was predeceased by his parents, John Basil and Mary Faith Paine Jasper and his beloved cocker spaniel, Peanut. He is survived by his wife, Pat, of nearly 50 years; his sons, Michael John (Tracy) and Thomas Wesley (Missy) Jasper; grandchildren, Luke Michael and Quinn Jasper, Corey (Hannah) White, Brian, Deborah and Samuel Matute, and Henry Parker; great-granddaughter, Ella LeAnne White; and his beloved Cockers, Molly and Puddles. He is also survived by his brother, John B. (Anita) Jasper from Boise, Idaho; and sisters, Jane (Barry) Wise from Roanoke, Virginia and Kimberly (Karl) Fischbeck from Pelzer, South Carolina; and his godsons, Nicholas and Jonathan Gogal from Savannah and Bishop, Georgia. Gail loved his family, neighbors, friends, customers, and his employees at TA, who were family to him as were his co-workers at the Bank of Fincastle, also Chris and Spring Witt and their teenage employees at the Witt Stop. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan with the Rev. Matthew Aldas and Elder Cleatus Newcomb officiating. Inurnment will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors. His grandsons, Luke and Quinn, will play Taps for him. The family will receive friends after the burial at the Anchorage on Main Street in Buchanan. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Wounded Warriors Project, and New Freedom Farms in Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Virginia to enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday with indoor dining and exercise classes
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
Northam to decide if Virginia is ready to relax more restrictions
-
Watch Now: Demonstrators rally, march in Roanoke following George Floyd's death
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.