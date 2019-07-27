July 25, 2019 Thomas Daniel Jarvis, 77, of Goodview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was a Charter Member of New Covenant Assembly of God Church in Roanoke and was retired from the United States Postal Service with 29 years of service. Tom was preceded by a son-in-law, Scott Harris and is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Alice Jarvis; three daughters, Renee Jarvis, Fonda Childress and husband, Daniel Childress, and Kathy Jarvis; one son, Scott Jarvis and wife, Tammy Jarvis; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Estelle Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Bedford County and Moneta Rescue Squads, and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their care of Tom. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Jesse Bass officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.