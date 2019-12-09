JARVIS Stephanie Charlene Kennedy December 6, 2019 Stephanie Charlene Kennedy Jarvis, 34, of Eagle Rock, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral Services 2 .p.m Tuesday, December 19, 2019 in Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Condolences may be found at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

