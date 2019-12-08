JARVIS Gordon William June 19, 1925 December 2, 2019 Gordon William Jarvis, 94, of Salem, Va., passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, in Bland, Va. He was born on Friday, June 19, 1925, to the late Bernie and Lillie Ruble Jarvis in Paint Bank, Va. Mr. Jarvis served in the Unitedc States Navy during World War II aboard the USS Franklin CV-13. After his time in the Navy, he began working and later retired from Rowe Furniture Corporation with over 40 years of service. He was a member of the Taylor Masonic Lodge #23 in Salem, Va., and a member of the Roanoke Scottish Rite. Lastly, Mr. Jarvis was a member of the Salem Church of Christ. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth B. Jarvis; siblings, Jeanette Caldwell, Donald Jarvis, Elwood Jarvis, Jean Arrants, and Virginia Ann Stevenson; granddaughter, Amanda J. Morehead; and great-grandson, Brogan O. Morehead. Those surviving to cherish his precious memory include his son, Larry Jarvis, and wife, Celia; grandson, Andrew Jarvis and wife, Allyson; great-grandchildren, Connor, Duncan, and Arwen Morehead, and Charli Jarvis; sister-in-law, Lois Jarvis; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Salem Church of Christ Mission's Fund for Michael Flinchum (Thailand Missionary) at 401 West Main Street, Salem, Va. 24153 or to the Southwest VA Hospice of Wytheville, 1155 North Fourth St., Wytheville, Va. 24382 A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with the Rev. Eric Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. Friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

