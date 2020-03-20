March 18, 2020 Anthony "Tony" Jarrells, age 51, of Blacksburg, was called to his forever home to be with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tony ultimately won his courageous five year battle with cancer when he received his eternal healing. He enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. Tony was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt, Elvis Presley, and the Miami Hurricanes. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leslie and Metabelle Jarrells; maternal grandparents, George and Sadie Linkous; and uncle, Mike Dickerson. He is survived by his parents, Leslie and Lois Jarrells; siblings, Mike and Jennifer Jarrells, Tracie and Brian Fleet; children, Ryan Jarrells and Kayla Davis, Alicia and Byron Gates, Brittney and Justin Songer, Tyler Jarrells. He was the beloved "Pappy T" to his six grandchildren, Bennett Jarrells, Kloey Davis, Jack Jarrells, Kerrigan Jarrells, Eva Gates, and Marlee Songer; nieces, Katlyn and Kirsten; nephews, Logan and Cody. Tony is also survived by his special aunt, Shirley Dickerson, and countless other family, friends, and co-workers. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Dr. Jim Angle officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. Sw, Blacksburg.

