July 13, 1946 April 15, 2020 Eddie Lee "Ed" Jarratt, 73, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Survivors and arrangements will be announced at www.johnmoakey.com

