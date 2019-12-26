April 11, 1935 December 22, 2019 Doris Catron Wheeler Janney, 84, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Bedford, Va. on April 11, 1935, daughter of the late Kyle and Janie Catron. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Luther S. Wheeler; a son, Terry L. Blankenship; and a brother, Buford Catron. Doris will be remembered for being a truly wonderful wife, devoted mother and loving grandmother; she loved her family whole heartedly and unconditionally. Doris was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She retired as an office manager from Saunders Dental Laboratory in Roanoke, Va. Surviving to Cherish her Memory are her husband, James Janney; son, Mark A. Wheeler; daughter, Tammy S. Lawfield (Billy); her grandchildren, Robert and Zachary Blankenship, Madison and William Lawfield; brother, Clarence Catron (Barbara); and other extended family members. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Pastor Michael Conn will officiate, and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
JANNEY, Doris Catron Wheeler
To plant a tree in memory of Doris JANNEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.