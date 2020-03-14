March 9, 2020 Brenda Faye Guilliams Janney, 67, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She loved her family, quiet afternoons and enjoyed sewing. Brenda was a great housewife and took care of her husband, whom she truly loved. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Alvie and Ora Guilliams; three brothers, Marlin, Joel and Cecil Guilliams; and two brothers-in-law, Paul Hypes and Jerry Yopp. She is survived by her husband of 44 wonderful years, Petie Janney; children, Jason Janney and his wife, Erin, Jeremy Janney and his girlfriend, Tammy Perdue, and Brittany Atkinson and her husband, Deris; one grandchild, Brett Atkinson; step grandchild, Kierston Atkinson; two sisters, Garnet Hypes and Gearline Yopp; two sisters-in-law, Jean Poff Guilliams and Dorothy Guilliams; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Greg Fleshman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

