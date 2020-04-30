04/19/1944 04/25/2020 Jane Illi passed away by the hands of Our Father in Heaven on Saturday morning, April 25, 2020. Jane was born in Roanoke, and later came to Fredericksburg in 1958 with her family where she graduated from James Monroe High School. She then attended Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, where she graduated with a B.A. in Political Science. She left the area for New York and worked at the Memorial Kettering Sloan Cancer Center. Later, she obtained her Virginia education teaching certificate and taught in Stafford School System at Ferry Farm Elementary, Grafton Elementary, and Gayle Middle School over 29 years. She retired in 2006 from the Stafford County School System. She was very community-oriented, loved the study of history and was a tour guide at the Mary Washington House; as well as the James Monroe Museum, where she became involved with the Washington Lewis DAR chapter; and the UDC chapter 163 in Fredericksburg. She and her husband have traveled to London, England; Paris, France; Oberammergau, Germany; Innsbruck, Salzburg, and Vienna, Austria; as well as Rome, Italy. She was a warm, caring, and loving mother, educator, and avid historian. She always looked for the best in everyone. She always had a wonderful love for life. She is survived by her husband, Louis Illi of Fredericksburg; sons, Robert Illi of Fredericksburg, David Illi (Stacy) of Henrico; a grandchild, Patrick Illi of Fredericksburg; and a brother, William Via of Fredericksburg. Burial services are being arranged for her to be placed in the family gravesite at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va. The Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church will have a service at a later date to bless all who have been buried during this time. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
