February 18, 2020 Rebecca Spigle "Becky" Jamison, 94, of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Malcolm L. Jamison; parents, Aubrey Spigle and Mae Barnhart Spigle Johnson; and siblings, Rachael Nichols, Bill Spigle, Wray Spigle and Bob Spigle. Becky was a member of Central Church of the Brethren for all of her adult life, serving the church by singing in the choir, playing in the bell choir, and serving on boards and committees too numerous to count. She worked as a legal secretary starting at A.T. Lloyd, which was later Lloyd and Fralin and then later Jolly, Place, Fralin and Prillaman. She was the matriarch of a family that she worked tirelessly to love and support. Becky is survived by her children, Steve Jamison (Lisa), Cary Dean Jamison, Dale Jamison (Donna), and Lisa Jamison Radcliff; grandchildren, Joshua Carter (Kerry), Dana Jamison, Matthew Radcliff (Ashtyn), Sharayah Lambert (Drew), Amy Radcliff and David Jamison (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Emery, Myles and Elliott Carter, Benjamin Martin, and Bryce Lambert; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and especially nurse Jamie for their wonderful care as Becky made her transition. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Antioch Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Franklin County. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Becky's name be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018 or to LOA Meals on Wheels, 4932 Frontage Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

