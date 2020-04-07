March 29, 1947 April 3, 2020 Lewis Curtis "Lew" Jamison, 73, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Lew was born in Rocky Mount, Virginia on March 29, 1947, and was the youngest son of the late Dr. Euell Claude Jamison and Ella Marshall Jamison, R.N. He was a graduate of Cave Spring High School in the class of 1965, and was an alumnus of East Carolina University, where he was President of Theta Chi fraternity. Also, during his life, he served 10 years in the Virginia Army National Guard. Lew was also the President of Heritage Builders Ltd., a local construction firm for over 48 years. In addition to that, Lew served as President of the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association and was a designated Lifetime Member. Lew was also a member of the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association Hall of Fame and served as President of the Home Builders Association of Virginia. In addition to his parents, Lew was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Dave Lamanca; brother, E.C. Jamison Jr.; sister, Diane Kingery; brother-in-law, Walter Kingery; and brother-in-law, Dillard Thompson. Lew is survived by two daughters, Kristi L. Gerhart and Ellen J. Goldberg, along with their spouses, Greg and Marc; four wonderful grandchildren, Jayson, Ashtyn, Mason, and Mallory; Also surviving are sister, Claudette Thompson; brother, Dr. James C. Jamison and wife, Pat; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lew always expressed his "special love" for his companion, Renee Freeman, his beloved doggies, Marley and Chibi, and longtime friend and golfing buddy, Bobby Dowd. In lieu of flowers, Lew requested that any contributions be made to Angels of Assisi or the Roanoke Rescue Mission. A public celebration of Lew's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
