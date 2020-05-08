January 28, 1980 May 6, 2020 Junie Lane Jamison of Callaway, WALKED on streets of gold into the arms of Jesus, greeted by her grandparents, C.T. and Lottie Jamison and Fred and Frances Wampler, and older and younger sibling. Junie was loved and well-cared for at home by her parents, Richard and Susan Jamison; sisters and their families, Kelly, Tim, Peyton, Cade and Kai Douglass, Hannah, Jared, and Elijah Pepper; special aunts, Nancy Wampler, Wanda and Larry Jamison; her caring and loving double-first cousin, Christopher, who was as close as a brother; and many extended family members. Junie graduated from Blue Ridge Christian Academy, Blue Ridge Bible College, and Virginia Western Community College. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Chapel Building Fund, 445 Blue Ridge Court, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, www.brgt.org building fund re: Junie, or Kingdom Growth Foundation, 317 Grampian Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701. We would like to thank Junie's caregivers, Mary, Shatona, Jamie, and Hope and Carilion Hospice nurse, Susan. Special thanks to our pastors, Phil and Gina Crandall and our Blue Ridge Gospel Tabernacle family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
