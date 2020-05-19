June 18, 1938 May 17, 2020 Joy Morris Jamison, 81, of Hardy, Virginia, peacefully departed this earthly life to be with our Maker and His angels and animals, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1938, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to the late Graham and Edna Cozart Morris (Bryant). Surviving are her devoted husband, George Jamison, along with her son, Gerald (Jerry) Jamison; daughter, Tavia Joan Jamison; son-in-law, Bryan Murphy; brother-in-law, Gary Jamison and wife, Linda of Franklin, Ky.; aunts, Jean Eller and Winnie Dollar; and many friends in the Nashville, Tenn. Area. After college graduation, Joy married and taught school for two years. She has always been an advocate for animal welfare, lobbying the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for a new shelter and working with Sheriff Quint Overton to utilize Trustees to help with the animal care. She wrote animal/shelter stories for the Franklin News Post for over ten years. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 1488 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

