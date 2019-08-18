JAMISON Jerry Wayne August 16, 2019 Jerry Wayne Jamison, of Wirtz, Va., died August 16, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by loving family. Jerry was a very dedicated lifelong dairy farmer. He enjoyed solving complex farming problems and spending time with his beloved partner, Lynda Wilson. While sometimes reserved, Jerry had a great sense of humor, remarkable intelligence, and could always be counted on to lend a hand. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, C. Goggin. Jerry is survived by his sons, Judah and Jeffrey; his grandchildren, Ivy, Jade, Aubry, Aidan, Jerry, and Jeffrey; his mother, Mildred; and siblings, Phyllis, Peggy, Danny, Glen, Terry, and Alan. Ever pragmatic, Jerry donated his body to science through the Virginia State Anatomical Program. He said he "looked forward to going back to school". A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

