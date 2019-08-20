August 16, 2019 Ice Cream Social in memory of Jerry Wayne Jamison will be held at McCauley Hall at The Phoebe Needles Center from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Remembrance will begin at 6 p.m. Jerry requested for guests to "come as you are". 732 Turners Creek Road, Callaway.

