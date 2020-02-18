November 4, 1921 February 16, 2020 Edith Smith Jamison, of Rocky Mount, Va., died on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born on November 4, 1921, in Montgomery County to the late Trigg L. and Lucetta Whitaker Smith. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 47 years, Willie R. Jamison; a great-granddaughter, Logan Tucker; and two brothers, Howard and Earl Smith. She was a member of Rocky Mount Christian Church. Mrs. Jamison is survived by her daughter, Judy J. Fisher; granddaughter, Melissa Gaiser (Bryan) of Greensboro, N.C.; great-granddaughters, Morgan and Riley; sister, Fleta S. Dowdy (Russell) of Christiansburg; a niece and five nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of South Roanoke Nursing Home for the excellent care and service they provided for Edith. Per Edith's wishes, there will not be a public visitation or service. Anyone wishing to honor her memory please consider memorial donations to the W.R. Jamison Scholarship Fund at Franklin County High School, Rocky Mount Christian Church or the Franklin County Rescue Squad. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
