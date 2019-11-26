August 21, 1934 November 19, 2019 Don Jamison was born to Joe and Grace Jamison in Roanoke, Va. on August 21, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He graduated from William Fleming HS in 1953 and from the Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering in 1957. That fall, he began a long and distinguished teaching career. Don received his Master's Degree from UC– Berkeley in 1961 and his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in 1968. Don spent 45 years teaching Civil Engineering at VMI, during which, he served as the Head of the Civil Engineering Department, coached tennis, and most importantly, mentored thousands of cadets during their time at VMI as a faculty advisor and professor. His true love was working with these young men and women. Upon "retirement" in 1992, the "Jammer," served another eight years as an academic advisor to athletes, combining his love of working with students with his love of collegiate athletics. Don truly understood the important things in life which was evident in the love and dedication he showed in everything he did, though never losing his sense of humor. The Jammer left an unforgettable impact on everyone he met – sometimes with a hug; sometimes with a not so gentle nudge. He was beloved and respected by all. Don is survived by Priscilla Shafer Jamison, his wife of 61 years; son Mark and wife, Elizabeth, of Roanoke and their children, Joe and Kyra; and daughter, Lynne Jamison Kinder of Richmond and her children, Kate and Grace. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Jackson Memorial Hall at VMI. A reception will follow at Moody Hall. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to "The Jamison '57 Family Scholarship" through VMI, Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450 or Manly Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, 202 S. Main St., Lexington, Va. 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
CASEY: Laid off after 62 years on the job
-
Rocky Mount woman sentenced to 6 months in death of toddler
-
Man guilty of breaking into ex's Roanoke home, spiking tea with meth
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
Virginia Tech football: Hokies make it back to back shutouts, blank Pitt 28-0
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.