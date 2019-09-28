JAMES Ruby Peters September 27, 2019 Ruby Peters James, 88, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray M. James; brothers, Archie, Everett and Grady Peters; sisters, Sylvia Shively, Goldie Brogan, Gracie Scott and Jessie Young. She is survived by her sons, Ronald "Rack" (Lisa) and Wesley (Penny); two grandchildren, Josh James and Olivia James; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab for the loving care they provided to Mom these last few years. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Maple Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. Her family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

